Tellurian Inc’s (TELL) Stock: A 0.36% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Tellurian Inc (TELL) has gone down by -14.16% for the week, with a 18.28% rise in the past month and a -32.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.78% for TELL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.36% for TELL’s stock, with a -36.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tellurian Inc (AMEX: TELL) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TELL is 2.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TELL is $2.64, which is $1.92 above the current price. The public float for TELL is 559.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TELL on January 02, 2024 was 35.81M shares.

TELL) stock’s latest price update

Tellurian Inc (AMEX: TELL)’s stock price has plunge by -4.67relation to previous closing price of 0.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -14.16% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-02 that Tellurian (TELL) hires a financial adviser to aid in balance sheet management following the ousting of its chairman, aiming for a financial resurgence.

Analysts’ Opinion of TELL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TELL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TELL by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for TELL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $1.50 based on the research report published on February 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TELL Trading at 11.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TELL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.17%, as shares surge +12.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TELL fell by -12.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7217. In addition, Tellurian Inc saw -4.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TELL starting from GROSS JONATHAN S, who purchase 120,000 shares at the price of $0.67 back on Dec 15. After this action, GROSS JONATHAN S now owns 460,000 shares of Tellurian Inc, valued at $80,400 using the latest closing price.

GROSS JONATHAN S, the Director of Tellurian Inc, purchase 100,000 shares at $0.61 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that GROSS JONATHAN S is holding 340,000 shares at $61,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TELL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.38 for the present operating margin

+45.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tellurian Inc stands at -12.71. The total capital return value is set at -1.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.04. Equity return is now at value -20.06, with -9.01 for asset returns.

Based on Tellurian Inc (TELL), the company’s capital structure generated 90.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.59. Total debt to assets is 42.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tellurian Inc (TELL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.