Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SGRY is 2.78. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) is $43.50, which is $11.51 above the current market price. The public float for SGRY is 78.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.12% of that float. On January 02, 2024, SGRY’s average trading volume was 997.25K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

SGRY) stock’s latest price update

Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ: SGRY)’s stock price has plunge by -0.56relation to previous closing price of 32.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.32% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-06 that Surgery Partners (SGRY) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might not help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

SGRY’s Market Performance

Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) has experienced a -3.32% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.99% drop in the past month, and a 9.37% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.97% for SGRY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.04% for SGRY stock, with a simple moving average of -6.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGRY stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for SGRY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SGRY in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $35 based on the research report published on November 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SGRY Trading at 8.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares sank -2.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGRY fell by -3.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.96. In addition, Surgery Partners Inc saw 14.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGRY starting from Kaplan Andrew T., who sale 7,826,870 shares at the price of $33.44 back on Dec 19. After this action, Kaplan Andrew T. now owns 50,421,379 shares of Surgery Partners Inc, valued at $261,730,533 using the latest closing price.

O’Reilly T. Devin, the Director of Surgery Partners Inc, sale 7,826,870 shares at $33.44 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that O’Reilly T. Devin is holding 50,421,379 shares at $261,730,533 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.09 for the present operating margin

+18.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Surgery Partners Inc stands at -2.15. The total capital return value is set at 6.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.20. Equity return is now at value -2.16, with -0.52 for asset returns.

Based on Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY), the company’s capital structure generated 146.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.45. Total debt to assets is 42.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 141.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.