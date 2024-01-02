Superior Industries International, Inc. (SUP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE: SUP) has jumped by 7.38 compared to previous close of 2.98. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Tim Trenary – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Majdi Abulaban – President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Dorah – Senior Vice President and President-North America Conference Call Participants Gary Prestopino – Barrington Research Michael Ward – Benchmark Mehmet Dere – Deutsche Bank Gary Prestopino – Barrington Research Operator Welcome to Superior Industries Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] We are joined this morning by Majdi Abulaban, President and CEO; Tim Trenary, Executive Vice President and CFO.

Is It Worth Investing in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE: SUP) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SUP is at 3.55. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SUP is $11.00, which is $7.8 above the current market price. The public float for SUP is 21.17M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.30% of that float. The average trading volume for SUP on January 02, 2024 was 50.92K shares.

SUP’s Market Performance

SUP stock saw an increase of 6.67% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 18.08% and a quarterly increase of 5.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.40% for Superior Industries International, Inc. (SUP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.74% for SUP’s stock, with a -10.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUP stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for SUP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SUP in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $1 based on the research report published on March 19, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

SUP Trading at 13.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.52%, as shares surge +13.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUP rose by +6.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.02. In addition, Superior Industries International, Inc. saw -24.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SUP starting from Mill Road Capital III, L.P., who purchase 11,020 shares at the price of $3.56 back on Aug 18. After this action, Mill Road Capital III, L.P. now owns 4,330,940 shares of Superior Industries International, Inc., valued at $39,283 using the latest closing price.

Mill Road Capital III, L.P., the 10% Owner of Superior Industries International, Inc., purchase 12,322 shares at $3.57 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Mill Road Capital III, L.P. is holding 4,319,920 shares at $44,024 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.27 for the present operating margin

+11.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Superior Industries International, Inc. stands at +2.26. The total capital return value is set at 15.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.74. Equity return is now at value -51.59, with -7.01 for asset returns.

Based on Superior Industries International, Inc. (SUP), the company’s capital structure generated 319.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.07 and the total asset turnover is 1.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Superior Industries International, Inc. (SUP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.