STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (SSKN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SSKN) has surged by 0.02 when compared to previous closing price of 0.55, but the company has seen a -7.72% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-01 that HORSHAM, Pa., Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN), a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, today announced that the company will be participating in the Benchmark 12th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference being held in New York City on December 7, 2023. Details for the event are as follows:

Is It Worth Investing in STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SSKN) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.66. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (SSKN) is $3.60, which is $3.05 above the current market price. The public float for SSKN is 18.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SSKN on January 02, 2024 was 38.38K shares.

SSKN’s Market Performance

SSKN’s stock has seen a -7.72% decrease for the week, with a 17.29% rise in the past month and a -7.55% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.69% for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.35% for SSKN stock, with a simple moving average of -28.81% for the last 200 days.

SSKN Trading at 9.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSKN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.07%, as shares surge +10.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSKN fell by -7.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5546. In addition, STRATA Skin Sciences Inc saw -30.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSKN starting from Gov Shmuel, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $0.45 back on Dec 01. After this action, Gov Shmuel now owns 20,000 shares of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc, valued at $8,956 using the latest closing price.

Rubinstein Samuel, the Director of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc, sale 1,000 shares at $0.32 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Rubinstein Samuel is holding 177,602 shares at $320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSKN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.86 for the present operating margin

+60.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc stands at -15.35. The total capital return value is set at -14.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.60. Equity return is now at value -37.88, with -14.33 for asset returns.

Based on STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (SSKN), the company’s capital structure generated 38.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.88. Total debt to assets is 16.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To put it simply, STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (SSKN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.