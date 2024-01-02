Startek, Inc. (SRT) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SRT is 1.32.

The public float for SRT is 7.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.72% of that float. On January 02, 2024, SRT’s average trading volume was 301.86K shares.

Startek, Inc. (NYSE: SRT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.15 in relation to its previous close of 4.36. However, the company has experienced a 1.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-29 that MOD,SRT and NSIT made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on December 29, 2023.

SRT’s Market Performance

SRT’s stock has risen by 1.15% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.85% and a quarterly rise of 35.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.66% for Startek, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.33% for SRT stock, with a simple moving average of 25.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRT stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for SRT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SRT in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $8 based on the research report published on October 19, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

SRT Trading at 1.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.92%, as shares surge +1.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRT rose by +1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.36. In addition, Startek, Inc. saw 17.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRT starting from Banerjee Sudip, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $2.88 back on Jun 01. After this action, Banerjee Sudip now owns 14,758 shares of Startek, Inc., valued at $17,279 using the latest closing price.

Pahuja Anupam, the Director of Startek, Inc., sale 2,844 shares at $4.08 during a trade that took place back on Jan 30, which means that Pahuja Anupam is holding 0 shares at $11,604 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRT

Equity return is now at value -17.75, with -6.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Startek, Inc. (SRT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.