STAG Industrial Inc (STAG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

STAG Industrial Inc (NYSE: STAG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 39.10x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.04. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for STAG Industrial Inc (STAG) by analysts is $38.10, which is -$1.16 below the current market price. The public float for STAG is 181.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.69% of that float. On January 02, 2024, the average trading volume of STAG was 1.21M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

STAG) stock’s latest price update

STAG Industrial Inc (NYSE: STAG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.81 in relation to its previous close of 39.58. However, the company has experienced a 1.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-01 that STAG Industrial is a large real estate investment trust with a market cap of $7 billion. The company offers consistent dividend growth and a 3.7% yield, making it attractive for income-seeking investors. STAG Industrial has outperformed its real estate peers since its IPO in 2011 and benefits from secular growth in the industrial real estate industry.

STAG’s Market Performance

STAG’s stock has risen by 1.34% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.57% and a quarterly rise of 13.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.68% for STAG Industrial Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.13% for STAG’s stock, with a 11.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STAG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STAG stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for STAG by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for STAG in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $39 based on the research report published on November 03, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

STAG Trading at 10.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.11%, as shares surge +9.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STAG rose by +1.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.87. In addition, STAG Industrial Inc saw 21.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STAG starting from Paul Jaclyn, who sale 12,900 shares at the price of $38.57 back on Dec 21. After this action, Paul Jaclyn now owns 10,916 shares of STAG Industrial Inc, valued at $497,553 using the latest closing price.

Crooker William R, the CEO AND PRESIDENT of STAG Industrial Inc, sale 25,000 shares at $38.84 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Crooker William R is holding 0 shares at $970,982 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STAG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.23 for the present operating margin

+39.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for STAG Industrial Inc stands at +27.09. The total capital return value is set at 3.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.12. Equity return is now at value 5.28, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on STAG Industrial Inc (STAG), the company’s capital structure generated 75.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.12. Total debt to assets is 41.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, STAG Industrial Inc (STAG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.