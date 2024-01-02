Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) has decreased by -0.45 when compared to last closing price of 188.75. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.56% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-01 that Carnival continues to see strong demand and will benefit from falling interest rates. Chipotle consistently beats the market and should benefit from reduced inflation in 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SPOT is at 1.63. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SPOT is 132.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.16% of that float. The average trading volume for SPOT on January 02, 2024 was 1.76M shares.

SPOT’s Market Performance

The stock of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has seen a -2.56% decrease in the past week, with a 3.07% rise in the past month, and a 21.51% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.54% for SPOT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.52% for SPOT’s stock, with a 20.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPOT stocks, with Pivotal Research Group repeating the rating for SPOT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SPOT in the upcoming period, according to Pivotal Research Group is $265 based on the research report published on December 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SPOT Trading at 5.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares surge +1.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPOT fell by -2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $192.91. In addition, Spotify Technology S.A. saw 138.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SPOT

Equity return is now at value -34.80, with -9.99 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.