Splash Beverage Group Inc (SBEV) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SBEV is 36.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SBEV on January 02, 2024 was 155.11K shares.

SBEV) stock's latest price update

The stock of Splash Beverage Group Inc (AMEX: SBEV) has decreased by -7.78 when compared to last closing price of 0.60.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-15 that FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (SBEV) announced today that Robert Nistico, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present virtually at the Sidoti & Company August Virtual Microcap Conference on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at 9:15 am ET.

SBEV’s Market Performance

SBEV’s stock has fallen by -5.80% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.32% and a quarterly drop of -6.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.52% for Splash Beverage Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.90% for SBEV’s stock, with a -38.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SBEV Trading at -4.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.63%, as shares sank -9.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBEV fell by -5.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6034. In addition, Splash Beverage Group Inc saw -42.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBEV starting from Nistico Robert, who purchase 7,000 shares at the price of $1.01 back on Jun 16. After this action, Nistico Robert now owns 1,386,000 shares of Splash Beverage Group Inc, valued at $7,070 using the latest closing price.

Nistico Robert, the CEO and Chairman of Splash Beverage Group Inc, purchase 12,000 shares at $1.15 during a trade that took place back on Apr 14, which means that Nistico Robert is holding 1,379,000 shares at $13,788 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBEV

Equity return is now at value -424.30, with -145.57 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Splash Beverage Group Inc (SBEV) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.