SMX (Security Matters) Plc (SMX): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The public float for SMX is 1.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SMX on January 02, 2024 was 1.31M shares.

SMX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ: SMX) has decreased by -19.31 when compared to last closing price of 0.88.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -19.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SMX’s Market Performance

SMX (Security Matters) Plc (SMX) has experienced a -19.37% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -36.60% drop in the past month, and a -44.52% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.01% for SMX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.54% for SMX’s stock, with a -92.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SMX Trading at -45.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.44%, as shares sank -37.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMX fell by -19.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9585. In addition, SMX (Security Matters) Plc saw -99.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SMX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.80.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SMX (Security Matters) Plc (SMX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.