SmartRent Inc (SMRT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 2.07. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SMRT is 166.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.56% of that float. On January 02, 2024, the average trading volume of SMRT was 1.06M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

SMRT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SmartRent Inc (NYSE: SMRT) has plunged by -1.85 when compared to previous closing price of 3.25, but the company has seen a -2.15% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-07 that Another week, another round of economic data. Yesterday, October job openings in the United States were again revised downward and fell to their lowest number since March 2021, underscoring the idea that the economy is indeed cooling.

SMRT’s Market Performance

SMRT’s stock has fallen by -2.15% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.49% and a quarterly rise of 22.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.00% for SmartRent Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.89% for SMRT stock, with a simple moving average of 3.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMRT stocks, with Imperial Capital repeating the rating for SMRT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SMRT in the upcoming period, according to Imperial Capital is $6 based on the research report published on August 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SMRT Trading at 7.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares surge +1.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMRT fell by -2.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.25. In addition, SmartRent Inc saw 31.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMRT starting from Beard Alana, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $3.32 back on Dec 14. After this action, Beard Alana now owns 67,412 shares of SmartRent Inc, valued at $9,960 using the latest closing price.

STROHM BRUCE C, the Director of SmartRent Inc, purchase 44,000 shares at $2.98 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that STROHM BRUCE C is holding 226,561 shares at $131,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.91 for the present operating margin

+0.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for SmartRent Inc stands at -57.40. The total capital return value is set at -24.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.68. Equity return is now at value -14.53, with -9.88 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.

Conclusion

To sum up, SmartRent Inc (SMRT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.