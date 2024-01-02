Siyata Mobile Inc (SYTA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for SYTA is at 1.29. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SYTA is 1.85M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.97% of that float. The average trading volume for SYTA on January 02, 2024 was 60.18K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

SYTA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Siyata Mobile Inc (NASDAQ: SYTA) has jumped by 20.98 compared to previous close of 3.48. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 24.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-16 that Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 16, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Glenn Kennedy – Vice President of International Sales Marc Seelenfreund – Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Jack Vander Aarde – Maxim Group LLC Brian Lantier – Zacks Small-Cap Research Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Siyata Mobile Q3 2023 Conference Call. At this time all lines are in a listen-only mode.

SYTA’s Market Performance

Siyata Mobile Inc (SYTA) has seen a 24.56% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 45.38% gain in the past month and a -78.67% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.98% for SYTA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.85% for SYTA’s stock, with a -90.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SYTA Trading at -12.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.37%, as shares surge +46.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYTA rose by +24.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.33. In addition, Siyata Mobile Inc saw -96.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SYTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-247.43 for the present operating margin

+3.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Siyata Mobile Inc stands at -236.03. The total capital return value is set at -188.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -203.03. Equity return is now at value -129.91, with -95.50 for asset returns.

Based on Siyata Mobile Inc (SYTA), the company’s capital structure generated 10.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.22. Total debt to assets is 5.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Siyata Mobile Inc (SYTA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.