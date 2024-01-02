SilverCrest Metals Inc (SILV) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for SilverCrest Metals Inc (AMEX: SILV) is above average at 11.43x. The 36-month beta value for SILV is also noteworthy at 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SILV is $6.70, which is $0.15 above than the current price. The public float for SILV is 139.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.55% of that float. The average trading volume of SILV on January 02, 2024 was 1.31M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

SILV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SilverCrest Metals Inc (AMEX: SILV) has plunged by -1.06 when compared to previous closing price of 6.62, but the company has seen a -1.21% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-28 that Silvercrest Metals is a unique silver miner with a clean balance sheet, low costs, and solid free cash flow, making it a high-flyer as silver prices rise. The company stands out from its peers due to its lack of significant debt and high costs, making it the highest-rated silver miner in the database. The potential for a breakout in the silver market, coupled with the company’s strong fundamentals, makes Silvercrest an ideal investment for those betting on higher silver prices.

SILV’s Market Performance

SilverCrest Metals Inc (SILV) has experienced a -1.21% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.47% rise in the past month, and a 48.53% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.15% for SILV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.20% for SILV’s stock, with a 13.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SILV Trading at 13.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SILV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +0.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SILV fell by -1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.56. In addition, SilverCrest Metals Inc saw 9.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SILV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.85 for the present operating margin

+52.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for SilverCrest Metals Inc stands at +71.94. The total capital return value is set at 3.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.32. Equity return is now at value 27.41, with 22.42 for asset returns.

Based on SilverCrest Metals Inc (SILV), the company’s capital structure generated 18.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.28. Total debt to assets is 14.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

In summary, SilverCrest Metals Inc (SILV) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.