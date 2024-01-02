Signing Day Sports, Inc.’s (SGN) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The volatility ratio for the week is 22.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.60% for SGN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.76% for SGN stock, with a simple moving average of -6.94% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Signing Day Sports, Inc. (AMEX: SGN) Right Now?

The public float for SGN is 3.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.66% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SGN on January 02, 2024 was 418.72K shares.

SGN) stock’s latest price update

Signing Day Sports, Inc. (AMEX: SGN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 44.87 in relation to its previous close of 0.78. However, the company has experienced a 37.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-11-21 that Is the stock market open on Thanksgiving? No, but that doesn’t mean the shortened holiday week won’t be packed with stock market moving catalysts.

SGN Trading at -6.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.38%, as shares sank -8.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGN rose by +37.80%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9386. In addition, Signing Day Sports, Inc. saw -41.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGN starting from Kim Glen, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Nov 16. After this action, Kim Glen now owns 752,433 shares of Signing Day Sports, Inc., valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

Dorsey John Joseph, the 10% Owner of Signing Day Sports, Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Dorsey John Joseph is holding 60,000 shares at $100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Signing Day Sports, Inc. (SGN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.