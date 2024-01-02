Should You Invest in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Now?

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ZTS is at 0.85. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ZTS is $220.75, which is $23.38 above the current market price. The public float for ZTS is 458.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.80% of that float. The average trading volume for ZTS on January 02, 2024 was 1.91M shares.

ZTS) stock’s latest price update

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS)’s stock price has increased by 0.11 compared to its previous closing price of 197.16. However, the company has seen a 1.39% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-12-28 that PARSIPPANY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $ZTS #animalhealth–Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will host a webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. Chief Executive Officer Kristin Peck and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Wetteny Joseph will review fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results and respond to questions from financial analysts during the call. Investors and the public may access the live webcast by visiting the Zoetis website at http://investor.zoetis.com/eve.

ZTS’s Market Performance

ZTS’s stock has risen by 1.39% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.28% and a quarterly rise of 13.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.18% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.79% for Zoetis Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.62% for ZTS stock, with a simple moving average of 11.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZTS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ZTS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZTS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $230 based on the research report published on December 19, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ZTS Trading at 11.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.18%, as shares surge +11.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZTS rose by +1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $191.50. In addition, Zoetis Inc saw 34.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZTS starting from Lagano Roxanne, who sale 923 shares at the price of $198.14 back on Dec 18. After this action, Lagano Roxanne now owns 18,492 shares of Zoetis Inc, valued at $182,883 using the latest closing price.

Lagano Roxanne, the Executive Vice President of Zoetis Inc, sale 2,500 shares at $200.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Lagano Roxanne is holding 19,415 shares at $500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.24 for the present operating margin

+67.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zoetis Inc stands at +26.16. The total capital return value is set at 24.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.85. Equity return is now at value 46.81, with 16.41 for asset returns.

Based on Zoetis Inc (ZTS), the company’s capital structure generated 184.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.87. Total debt to assets is 54.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zoetis Inc (ZTS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.