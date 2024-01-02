Should You Invest in Warner Music Group Corp (WMG) Now?

Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ: WMG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for WMG is at 1.51. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WMG is 130.95M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.94% of that float. The average trading volume for WMG on January 02, 2024 was 1.36M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

WMG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ: WMG) has increased by 0.65 when compared to last closing price of 35.56. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.27% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that Film and television production and distribution companies like WMG, NWSA, LGF.A and IMAX are benefiting from higher consumption of digital entertainment and a recovering ad spending environment.

WMG’s Market Performance

Warner Music Group Corp (WMG) has seen a 1.27% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.32% gain in the past month and a 13.98% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.09% for WMG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.84% for WMG stock, with a simple moving average of 16.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WMG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WMG stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for WMG by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for WMG in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $35 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

WMG Trading at 8.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares surge +8.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WMG rose by +1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.60. In addition, Warner Music Group Corp saw 2.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WMG starting from Lousada Max, who sale 869,008 shares at the price of $33.36 back on Dec 05. After this action, Lousada Max now owns 1,883,578 shares of Warner Music Group Corp, valued at $28,990,107 using the latest closing price.

Benet Lincoln E, the Director of Warner Music Group Corp, sale 30,000 shares at $32.14 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Benet Lincoln E is holding 349,341 shares at $964,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WMG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.08 for the present operating margin

+41.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Warner Music Group Corp stands at +7.02. The total capital return value is set at 19.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.80. Equity return is now at value 184.31, with 5.17 for asset returns.

Based on Warner Music Group Corp (WMG), the company’s capital structure generated 1,387.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.28. Total debt to assets is 49.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,374.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Warner Music Group Corp (WMG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.