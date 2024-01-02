Should You Invest in TeraWulf Inc (WULF) Now?

The public float for WULF is 144.90M, and currently, shorts hold a 21.82% of that float. The average trading volume for WULF on January 02, 2024 was 13.20M shares.

WULF stock's latest price update

TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ: WULF)’s stock price has increased by 2.71 compared to its previous closing price of 2.40. However, the company has seen a 14.65% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2024-01-02 that Penny stocks can get the market’s attention, if nothing else. These speculative plays offer exponential returns for the strong-of-heart and provide ample opportunities for traders.

WULF’s Market Performance

WULF’s stock has risen by 14.65% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 112.50% and a quarterly rise of 107.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.55% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.52% for TeraWulf Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 29.62% for WULF stock, with a simple moving average of 45.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WULF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WULF stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for WULF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WULF in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $3 based on the research report published on October 18, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

WULF Trading at 72.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WULF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.55%, as shares surge +75.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +120.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WULF rose by +11.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +345.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.95. In addition, TeraWulf Inc saw 2.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WULF starting from Prager Paul B., who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $1.90 back on Aug 18. After this action, Prager Paul B. now owns 525,000 shares of TeraWulf Inc, valued at $95,000 using the latest closing price.

Prager Paul B., the Chief Executive Officer of TeraWulf Inc, purchase 100,000 shares at $1.37 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that Prager Paul B. is holding 475,000 shares at $137,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WULF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-279.74 for the present operating margin

-18.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for TeraWulf Inc stands at -571.64. The total capital return value is set at -18.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.87. Equity return is now at value -63.33, with -28.09 for asset returns.

Based on TeraWulf Inc (WULF), the company’s capital structure generated 109.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.34. Total debt to assets is 40.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TeraWulf Inc (WULF) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.