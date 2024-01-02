Should You Invest in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) Now?

FFIE currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume for FFIE on January 02, 2024 was 11.24M shares.

FFIE) stock’s latest price update

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ: FFIE) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.04 in relation to its previous close of 0.23. However, the company has experienced a -33.22% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-11 that A risky yet potentially rewarding strategy is betting against companies on their way to financial ruin. While shorting stocks does expose investors to potentially infinite losses if a stock irrationally spikes higher, companies with poor fundamentals and who consistently dilute investors typically pay for it.

FFIE’s Market Performance

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) has experienced a -33.22% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -40.31% drop in the past month, and a -80.67% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.76% for FFIE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.06% for FFIE’s stock, with a -98.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FFIE Trading at -62.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFIE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.27%, as shares sank -39.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -80.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFIE fell by -33.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2852. In addition, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc saw 0.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FFIE starting from Aydt Matthias, who purchase 1 shares at the price of $100.00 back on Dec 21. After this action, Aydt Matthias now owns 1 shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc, valued at $100 using the latest closing price.

Chen Xuefeng, the Global Chief Exec. Officer of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc, purchase 1 shares at $100.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Chen Xuefeng is holding 1 shares at $100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FFIE

The total capital return value is set at -84.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -139.81. Equity return is now at value -194.90, with -95.61 for asset returns.

Based on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE), the company’s capital structure generated 34.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.44. Total debt to assets is 12.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 98.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.