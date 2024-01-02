Should You Invest in Enviva Inc (EVA) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for EVA is at 0.95. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for EVA is 38.82M, and currently, shorts hold a 20.32% of that float. The average trading volume for EVA on January 02, 2024 was 2.46M shares.

EVA stock's latest price update

Enviva Inc (NYSE: EVA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.42 in relation to its previous close of 1.00. However, the company has experienced a -0.29% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-21 that The final installment in the 4-part Energy series. “Alternate” energy has been growing as a source of U.S. energy and especially electric generation. Solar and wind have been growing fastest but may be running into roadblocks. Because solar and wind are intermittent sources, we will almost certainly need one or more “base load” type sources to grow as well (candidates are small-scale nuclear, geothermal, and hydrogen).

EVA’s Market Performance

Enviva Inc (EVA) has experienced a -0.29% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -15.61% drop in the past month, and a -86.67% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.49% for EVA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.12% for EVA’s stock, with a -90.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EVA Trading at -51.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.15%, as shares sank -18.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -77.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVA fell by -0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1091. In addition, Enviva Inc saw -98.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVA starting from INCLUSIVE CAPITAL PARTNERS, L., who sale 2,250,000 shares at the price of $1.49 back on Nov 14. After this action, INCLUSIVE CAPITAL PARTNERS, L. now owns 5,348,710 shares of Enviva Inc, valued at $3,349,350 using the latest closing price.

BUMGARNER JOHN C JR, the Director of Enviva Inc, purchase 100,000 shares at $8.50 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that BUMGARNER JOHN C JR is holding 415,763 shares at $850,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.89 for the present operating margin

+5.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enviva Inc stands at -15.39. The total capital return value is set at -3.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.11. Equity return is now at value -90.74, with -13.00 for asset returns.

Based on Enviva Inc (EVA), the company’s capital structure generated 513.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.70. Total debt to assets is 67.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 504.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Enviva Inc (EVA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.