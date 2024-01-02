ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 91.39x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.04. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 30 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ServiceNow Inc (NOW) is $688.18, which is -$18.31 below the current market price. The public float for NOW is 203.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NOW on January 02, 2024 was 1.20M shares.

NOW) stock’s latest price update

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.57 in relation to its previous close of 702.46. However, the company has experienced a 0.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-01 that In 2023, the tech sector defied expectations, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLK ) surging over 56% despite rising interest rates. This surge, hinting at the beginning of a new bull market, highlights the resilience and growth potential of tech stocks for 2024.

NOW’s Market Performance

ServiceNow Inc (NOW) has seen a 0.82% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.06% gain in the past month and a 26.39% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.80% for NOW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.27% for NOW stock, with a simple moving average of 26.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOW stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for NOW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NOW in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $704 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

NOW Trading at 9.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.09%, as shares surge +3.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOW rose by +0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $698.65. In addition, ServiceNow Inc saw 81.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOW starting from Chamberlain Paul Edward, who sale 135 shares at the price of $682.00 back on Nov 30. After this action, Chamberlain Paul Edward now owns 10,744 shares of ServiceNow Inc, valued at $92,070 using the latest closing price.

Smith Paul John, the Chief Commercial Officer of ServiceNow Inc, sale 752 shares at $672.54 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Smith Paul John is holding 1,795 shares at $505,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.90 for the present operating margin

+78.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for ServiceNow Inc stands at +4.49. The total capital return value is set at 5.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.04. Equity return is now at value 27.10, with 12.11 for asset returns.

Based on ServiceNow Inc (NOW), the company’s capital structure generated 44.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.73. Total debt to assets is 16.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ServiceNow Inc (NOW) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.