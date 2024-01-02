Sera Prognostics Inc’s (SERA) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, SERA stock has gone down by -10.08%, with a monthly gain of 216.40% and a quarterly surge of 221.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 20.68% for Sera Prognostics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.05% for SERA’s stock, with a 102.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ: SERA) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SERA is 12.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.34% of that float. On January 02, 2024, the average trading volume of SERA was 1.46M shares.

SERA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ: SERA) has decreased by -10.48 when compared to last closing price of 6.68.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -10.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that Does Sera Prognostics, Inc. (SERA) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Analysts’ Opinion of SERA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SERA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SERA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SERA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $4 based on the research report published on March 30, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SERA Trading at 96.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SERA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.41%, as shares surge +208.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +237.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SERA fell by -10.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.10. In addition, Sera Prognostics Inc saw 374.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SERA starting from Jackson Benjamin, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $5.22 back on Dec 07. After this action, Jackson Benjamin now owns 157,700 shares of Sera Prognostics Inc, valued at $52,200 using the latest closing price.

Boniface John J., the Chief Scientific Officer of Sera Prognostics Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $4.80 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Boniface John J. is holding 194,454 shares at $24,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SERA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17034.33 for the present operating margin

-426.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sera Prognostics Inc stands at -16487.31. The total capital return value is set at -37.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.91. Equity return is now at value -41.70, with -36.84 for asset returns.

Based on Sera Prognostics Inc (SERA), the company’s capital structure generated 2.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.78. Total debt to assets is 2.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 325.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.80.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sera Prognostics Inc (SERA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.