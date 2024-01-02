SenesTech Inc (SNES) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ: SNES)’s stock price has soared by 25.94 in relation to previous closing price of 1.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 102.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-01 that Senestech, Inc. (SNES) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Is It Worth Investing in SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SNES is also noteworthy at 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SNES is 0.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.13% of that float. The average trading volume of SNES on January 02, 2024 was 1.86M shares.

SNES’s Market Performance

SNES’s stock has seen a 102.46% increase for the week, with a 66.60% rise in the past month and a -68.63% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 37.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 23.75% for SenesTech Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 98.73% for SNES’s stock, with a simple moving average of -83.49% for the last 200 days.

SNES Trading at -25.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 37.46%, as shares surge +64.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNES rose by +100.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8360. In addition, SenesTech Inc saw 25.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SNES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-949.36 for the present operating margin

+27.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for SenesTech Inc stands at -951.42. The total capital return value is set at -119.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -121.07. Equity return is now at value -279.55, with -183.87 for asset returns.

Based on SenesTech Inc (SNES), the company’s capital structure generated 6.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.37. Total debt to assets is 5.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -3.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.62.

Conclusion

In summary, SenesTech Inc (SNES) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.