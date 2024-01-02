Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (SECO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is -0.04.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SECO is 5.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.44% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SECO on January 02, 2024 was 3.57M shares.

SECO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: SECO) has increased by 1.02 when compared to last closing price of 0.56. Despite this, the company has experienced a 13.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-12 that Secoo (NASDAQ: SECO ) stock is experiencing a massive rally on Thursday despite a lack of news from the Chinese shopping company. There are no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that would explain why SECO stock is up today.

SECO’s Market Performance

Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (SECO) has seen a 13.00% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.73% gain in the past month and a 73.53% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.14% for SECO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.08% for SECO’s stock, with a -18.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SECO Trading at -11.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SECO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.95%, as shares surge +7.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SECO rose by +13.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4887. In addition, Secoo Holding Ltd ADR saw -69.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SECO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.82 for the present operating margin

+3.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Secoo Holding Ltd ADR stands at -18.07. The total capital return value is set at -17.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.03.

Based on Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (SECO), the company’s capital structure generated 78.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.06. Total debt to assets is 31.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.60.

The receivables turnover for the company is 57.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.09.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (SECO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.