Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd ADR (SCNI) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 2.51. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SCNI is 4.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.36% of that float. On January 02, 2024, the average trading volume of SCNI was 16.04K shares.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: SCNI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -14.93 compared to its previous closing price of 0.70. However, the company has seen a fall of -13.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SCNI’s Market Performance

SCNI’s stock has fallen by -13.71% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.79% and a quarterly drop of -31.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.01% for Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.64% for SCNI’s stock, with a -54.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SCNI Trading at -11.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCNI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.68%, as shares sank -17.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCNI fell by -13.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6996. In addition, Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd ADR saw -79.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SCNI

The total capital return value is set at -44.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.54.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.15.

Conclusion

To sum up, Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd ADR (SCNI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.