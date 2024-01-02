Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, RUSHA stock has gone up by 7.34%, with a monthly gain of 27.44% and a quarterly surge of 23.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.74% for Rush Enterprises Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.93% for RUSHA’s stock, with a 28.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: RUSHA) Right Now?

Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: RUSHA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.02. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA) is $54.50, which is $4.2 above the current market price. The public float for RUSHA is 60.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RUSHA on January 02, 2024 was 357.88K shares.

RUSHA) stock’s latest price update

Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: RUSHA)’s stock price has increased by 2.51 compared to its previous closing price of 49.07. However, the company has seen a 7.34% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-23 that Rush Enterprises, a commercial vehicle sales company, has seen its stock rise by 6.1% due to a sizable share buyback program and cheap shares. While revenue continues to rise, the company’s bottom line metrics have shown signs of weakness, with net profits declining. Despite mixed financial performance, the stock remains cheap and management has initiated a new $150 million share buyback program.

RUSHA Trading at 25.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUSHA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.13% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares surge +26.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUSHA rose by +7.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.92. In addition, Rush Enterprises Inc saw 44.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RUSHA starting from RUSH WILLIAM M RUSTY, who sale 85,128 shares at the price of $40.58 back on Dec 08. After this action, RUSH WILLIAM M RUSTY now owns 174,154 shares of Rush Enterprises Inc, valued at $3,454,469 using the latest closing price.

Keller Steven L, the CFO & Treasurer of Rush Enterprises Inc, sale 27,000 shares at $40.32 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Keller Steven L is holding 82,696 shares at $1,088,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RUSHA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.09 for the present operating margin

+20.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rush Enterprises Inc stands at +5.51. The total capital return value is set at 17.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.85. Equity return is now at value 20.65, with 9.23 for asset returns.

Based on Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA), the company’s capital structure generated 82.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.14. Total debt to assets is 37.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 39.36 and the total asset turnover is 2.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.