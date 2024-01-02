Quhuo Ltd ADR (QH) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Quhuo Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: QH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for QH is at 0.60. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

QH currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume for QH on January 02, 2024 was 24.50K shares.

QH) stock’s latest price update

Quhuo Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: QH)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.52 in comparison to its previous close of 1.38, however, the company has experienced a 1.38% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-05-02 that Small-cap Chinese stocks have been attracting plenty of attention in recent days, according to data from Stocktwits, a social platform for investors and traders.

QH’s Market Performance

QH’s stock has risen by 1.38% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.08% and a quarterly rise of 8.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.18% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.63% for Quhuo Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.29% for QH’s stock, with a -10.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QH stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for QH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QH in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $18 based on the research report published on August 04, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

QH Trading at 6.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.18%, as shares surge +14.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QH rose by +1.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4837. In addition, Quhuo Ltd ADR saw 22.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for QH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.70 for the present operating margin

+6.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quhuo Ltd ADR stands at -0.34. The total capital return value is set at 4.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.66.

Based on Quhuo Ltd ADR (QH), the company’s capital structure generated 14.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.43. Total debt to assets is 6.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.07 and the total asset turnover is 3.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Quhuo Ltd ADR (QH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.