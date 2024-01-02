Qilian International Holding Group ltd (QLI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Qilian International Holding Group ltd (NASDAQ: QLI) has increased by 69.58 when compared to last closing price of 0.45.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 78.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2021-09-16 that Jiuquan, China, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Qilian International Holding Group Limited (Nasdaq: QLI) (the “Company”), a China-based pharmaceutical and chemical products manufacturer, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first six months of fiscal year 2021 ended March 31, 2021.

Is It Worth Investing in Qilian International Holding Group ltd (NASDAQ: QLI) Right Now?

Qilian International Holding Group ltd (NASDAQ: QLI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for QLI is at 1.22. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for QLI is 6.22M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.20% of that float. The average trading volume for QLI on January 02, 2024 was 11.04K shares.

QLI’s Market Performance

QLI’s stock has seen a 78.56% increase for the week, with a 66.72% rise in the past month and a -4.61% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.25% for Qilian International Holding Group ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 71.69% for QLI’s stock, with a -17.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

QLI Trading at 61.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.15%, as shares surge +68.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QLI rose by +78.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4650. In addition, Qilian International Holding Group ltd saw 7.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for QLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.24 for the present operating margin

+7.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qilian International Holding Group ltd stands at +1.66. The total capital return value is set at 3.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.99. Equity return is now at value 2.74, with 2.06 for asset returns.

Based on Qilian International Holding Group ltd (QLI), the company’s capital structure generated 3.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.23. Total debt to assets is 2.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Qilian International Holding Group ltd (QLI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.