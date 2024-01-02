Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.06x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PRU is 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PRU is $102.64, which is -$1.07 below the current price. The public float for PRU is 360.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRU on January 02, 2024 was 1.61M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

PRU) stock’s latest price update

Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU)’s stock price has decreased by -0.50 compared to its previous closing price of 104.23. However, the company has seen a 0.46% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-12-20 that First goes the easy money, then come the defaults, especially when property owners have already cashed out.

PRU’s Market Performance

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) has experienced a 0.46% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.36% rise in the past month, and a 9.29% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.43% for PRU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.89% for PRU’s stock, with a 14.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRU stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for PRU by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PRU in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $99 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

PRU Trading at 7.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.92%, as shares surge +6.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRU rose by +0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.08. In addition, Prudential Financial Inc. saw 4.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRU starting from TANJI KENNETH, who sale 23,124 shares at the price of $105.14 back on Dec 14. After this action, TANJI KENNETH now owns 47,155 shares of Prudential Financial Inc., valued at $2,431,257 using the latest closing price.

PGIM Strategic Investments, In, the 10% Owner of Prudential Financial Inc., purchase 2,800,000 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that PGIM Strategic Investments, In is holding 2,803,240 shares at $70,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Prudential Financial Inc. stands at -2.44. The total capital return value is set at -7.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.48. Equity return is now at value 2.73, with 0.09 for asset returns.

Based on Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU), the company’s capital structure generated 172.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.29. Total debt to assets is 4.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 126.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.