Polished.com Inc (POL) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The public float for POL is 2.02M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.88% of that float. The average trading volume for POL on January 02, 2024 was 2.68M shares.

POL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Polished.com Inc (AMEX: POL) has jumped by 49.59 compared to previous close of 6.03. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 98.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-21 that Polished.com (NYSEMKT: POL ) stock is falling on Thursday after the e-commerce company discussed an unexpected rally on Wednesday. Shares of POL stock saw an incredible surge in price during normal trading hours yesterday.

POL’s Market Performance

Polished.com Inc (POL) has seen a 98.68% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 633.33% gain in the past month and a 114.76% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 38.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 46.07% for POL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 238.97% for POL’s stock, with a -35.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

POL Trading at 321.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 46.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 38.66%, as shares surge +698.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +305.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POL rose by +140.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.14. In addition, Polished.com Inc saw 49.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for POL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.29 for the present operating margin

+13.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Polished.com Inc stands at +2.12. The total capital return value is set at 16.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.97.

Based on Polished.com Inc (POL), the company’s capital structure generated 36.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.52. Total debt to assets is 19.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.86.

The receivables turnover for the company is 27.25 and the total asset turnover is 1.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Polished.com Inc (POL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.