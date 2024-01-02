Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTPI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PTPI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.44 compared to its previous closing price of 1.54. Accesswire reported 2023-09-06 that NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:PTPI), a pioneer in expanding consumer access to medication through over the counter (OTC) pathways, announces today that Fady Boctor, President and Chief Commercial Officer, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference.

Is It Worth Investing in Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PTPI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PTPI is 2.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PTPI is 1.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PTPI on January 02, 2024 was 200.60K shares.

PTPI’s Market Performance

PTPI stock saw an increase of 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.68% and a quarterly increase of -18.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.60% for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTPI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.13% for PTPI’s stock, with a -40.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PTPI Trading at 1.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.09%, as shares sank -11.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTPI remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3848. In addition, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -39.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PTPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-264.45 for the present operating margin

-31.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -334.40. The total capital return value is set at -50.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -65.37. Equity return is now at value -91.54, with -33.16 for asset returns.

Based on Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTPI), the company’s capital structure generated 59.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.17. Total debt to assets is 30.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTPI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.