Paramount Global (PARA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) has plunged by -1.93 when compared to previous closing price of 14.79, but the company has seen a -3.30% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-31 that Paramount Global’s shares have been rising on rumors of a potential sale or merger in recent months. The company’s Q3 earnings beat estimates, with improved revenues and bottom-line performance, signaling a positive outlook for the future. Paramount’s streaming business is gaining momentum, with increased DTC revenues and subscribers, and plans for expansion, making it an attractive investment.

Is It Worth Investing in Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PARA is also noteworthy at 1.86.

The public float for PARA is 576.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.76% of that float. The average trading volume of PARA on January 02, 2024 was 15.42M shares.

PARA’s Market Performance

The stock of Paramount Global (PARA) has seen a -3.30% decrease in the past week, with a 0.94% rise in the past month, and a 15.21% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.72% for PARA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.84% for PARA’s stock, with a -7.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PARA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PARA stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for PARA by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for PARA in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $18 based on the research report published on December 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

PARA Trading at 5.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PARA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -8.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PARA fell by -3.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.51. In addition, Paramount Global saw -1.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PARA starting from REDSTONE SHARI, who purchase 165,000 shares at the price of $15.06 back on May 16. After this action, REDSTONE SHARI now owns 577,064 shares of Paramount Global, valued at $2,485,560 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PARA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.52 for the present operating margin

+32.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paramount Global stands at +2.40. The total capital return value is set at 6.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.77. Equity return is now at value -6.58, with -2.62 for asset returns.

Based on Paramount Global (PARA), the company’s capital structure generated 76.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.26. Total debt to assets is 30.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

In summary, Paramount Global (PARA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.