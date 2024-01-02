P10 Inc (PX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

P10 Inc (NYSE: PX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.92 in relation to its previous close of 10.42. However, the company has experienced a 5.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that P10, Inc. (NYSE:PX ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Mark Hood – Executive Vice President-Operations and Investor Relations Robert Alpert – Executive Chairman Clark Webb – Executive Vice Chairman Luke Sarsfield – Chief Executive Officer Fritz Souder – Chief Operating Officer Amanda Coussens – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Kenneth Worthington – JPMorgan Mike Brown – KBW Ben Budish – Barclays Michael Cyprys – Morgan Stanley John Campbell – Stephens Inc. Adam Beatty – UBS Operator Hello and welcome to the P10 Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call. My name is Latif and I will be coordinating your call today.

Is It Worth Investing in P10 Inc (NYSE: PX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PX is also noteworthy at 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PX is 41.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.75% of that float. The average trading volume of PX on January 02, 2024 was 359.29K shares.

PX’s Market Performance

PX’s stock has seen a 5.47% increase for the week, with a 2.40% rise in the past month and a -12.27% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.08% for P10 Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.74% for PX’s stock, with a -4.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for PX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $15 based on the research report published on August 31, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PX Trading at 5.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares surge +0.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PX rose by +5.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.95. In addition, P10 Inc saw -4.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PX starting from Feinglass Michael, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $10.10 back on Dec 27. After this action, Feinglass Michael now owns 397,496 shares of P10 Inc, valued at $303,144 using the latest closing price.

Nelson Andrew Rowan, the of P10 Inc, sale 8,403 shares at $10.29 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Nelson Andrew Rowan is holding 29,307 shares at $86,471 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.71 for the present operating margin

The net margin for P10 Inc stands at +14.72. The total capital return value is set at 7.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.46. Equity return is now at value -0.35, with -0.19 for asset returns.

Based on P10 Inc (PX), the company’s capital structure generated 78.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.91. Total debt to assets is 37.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.26.

Conclusion

In summary, P10 Inc (PX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.