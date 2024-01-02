Origin Agritech Ltd. (SEED) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SEED is 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SEED is $140.00, The public float for SEED is 4.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SEED on January 02, 2024 was 28.84K shares.

Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SEED)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.50 in comparison to its previous close of 2.51, however, the company has experienced a 25.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2022-11-17 that Although it’s not a topic that everyone loves to hear, the concept of stocks to sell is a necessary one. Fundamentally, with fears of a global recession rising, investors need to start preparing for the worst.

Origin Agritech Ltd. (SEED) has experienced a 25.00% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.25% drop in the past month, and a -32.02% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.07% for SEED. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.11% for SEED’s stock, with a -44.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

After a stumble in the market that brought SEED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.06%, as shares surge +12.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEED rose by +25.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.97. In addition, Origin Agritech Ltd. saw -67.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

-24.53 for the present operating margin

+30.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Origin Agritech Ltd. stands at -11.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.28.

In conclusion, Origin Agritech Ltd. (SEED) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.