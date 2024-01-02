Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.37 in comparison to its previous close of 76.17, however, the company has experienced a 7.11% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-07 that Ollie’s Bargain’s (OLLI) third-quarter fiscal 2023 results reflect a comparable store sales increase of 7%.

Is It Worth Investing in Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) Right Now?

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 29.87x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.80. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price predicted for Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) by analysts is $87.71, which is $11.82 above the current market price. The public float for OLLI is 61.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.04% of that float. On January 02, 2024, the average trading volume of OLLI was 994.32K shares.

OLLI’s Market Performance

The stock of Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) has seen a 7.11% increase in the past week, with a 0.49% rise in the past month, and a -1.67% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.84% for OLLI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.62% for OLLI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLLI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for OLLI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OLLI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $83 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

OLLI Trading at 0.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +3.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLLI rose by +7.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.37. In addition, Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc saw 62.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLLI starting from Helm Robert F, who sale 2,952 shares at the price of $73.23 back on Dec 13. After this action, Helm Robert F now owns 1,108 shares of Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, valued at $216,175 using the latest closing price.

Kraus Larry, the VP, CIO of Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, sale 3,000 shares at $79.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Kraus Larry is holding 2,928 shares at $237,012 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.76 for the present operating margin

+34.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc stands at +5.63. The total capital return value is set at 8.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.12. Equity return is now at value 11.46, with 7.52 for asset returns.

Based on Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI), the company’s capital structure generated 32.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.47. Total debt to assets is 20.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 975.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.91.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.