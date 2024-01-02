Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OLMA)’s stock price has plunge by -3.17relation to previous closing price of 14.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.62% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-28 that Presentations detailing initial Phase 1b clinical data for palazestrant in combination with ribociclib, a Poster Spotlight Session on Phase 2 clinical data for palazestrant in combination with palbociclib, and the OPERA-01 Phase 3 clinical trial in progress will be presented on Dec. 7, 2023

Is It Worth Investing in Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OLMA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OLMA is 2.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for OLMA is 47.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OLMA on January 02, 2024 was 784.98K shares.

OLMA’s Market Performance

The stock of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA) has seen a 4.62% increase in the past week, with a 6.45% rise in the past month, and a 13.60% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.38% for OLMA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.28% for OLMA’s stock, with a 48.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLMA stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for OLMA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OLMA in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $21 based on the research report published on July 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

OLMA Trading at 1.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.40%, as shares surge +0.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLMA rose by +4.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +252.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.21. In addition, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 472.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLMA starting from Paradigm Biocapital Advisors L, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $11.60 back on Dec 06. After this action, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors L now owns 6,590,981 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $1,160,000 using the latest closing price.

Graham G. Walmsley, the Director of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 131,870 shares at $14.19 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Graham G. Walmsley is holding 1,800,000 shares at $1,871,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLMA

The total capital return value is set at -43.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.12. Equity return is now at value -38.98, with -36.61 for asset returns.

Based on Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.28. Total debt to assets is 1.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.77.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.