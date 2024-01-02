NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, NXPI stock has gone up by 0.19%, with a monthly gain of 12.41% and a quarterly surge of 14.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.20% for NXP Semiconductors NV The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.01% for NXPI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 18.29% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) Right Now?

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.61. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) is $224.72, which is -$4.96 below the current market price. The public float for NXPI is 257.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NXPI on January 02, 2024 was 2.18M shares.

NXPI) stock’s latest price update

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.60 in comparison to its previous close of 231.07, however, the company has experienced a 0.19% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-21 that The European semiconductor sector aims to mobilize €43 billion in investments to achieve a 20% global market share by 2030. NXP Semiconductors is identified as the top automotive chip company among European manufacturers. The SiC market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 53.2% between 2021 and 2026, making it a key differentiator for NXP.

Analysts’ Opinion of NXPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NXPI stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for NXPI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NXPI in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $250 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

NXPI Trading at 14.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +12.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXPI rose by +0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $222.11. In addition, NXP Semiconductors NV saw 45.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXPI starting from Jensen Christopher L, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $221.00 back on Dec 12. After this action, Jensen Christopher L now owns 4,765 shares of NXP Semiconductors NV, valued at $1,547,000 using the latest closing price.

Sievers Kurt, the CEO & President of NXP Semiconductors NV, sale 8,699 shares at $218.16 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that Sievers Kurt is holding 208,428 shares at $1,897,773 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.68 for the present operating margin

+53.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for NXP Semiconductors NV stands at +21.11. The total capital return value is set at 20.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.44. Equity return is now at value 36.19, with 12.02 for asset returns.

Based on NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI), the company’s capital structure generated 153.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.53. Total debt to assets is 47.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

To put it simply, NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.