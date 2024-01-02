Nutrien Ltd (NTR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.37 compared to its previous closing price of 56.54. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-22 that The market narrative is shifting from “higher for longer” to rate cuts. We share a widely diversified set of five deeply undervalued dividend stocks that we think will benefit from this shift. Each of these stocks trades at an attractive valuation, offers an attractive yield, and should weather a recession well.

Is It Worth Investing in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR) Right Now?

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.03x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.92. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Nutrien Ltd (NTR) by analysts is $97.57, which is $15.14 above the current market price. The public float for NTR is 494.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.88% of that float. On January 02, 2024, the average trading volume of NTR was 1.75M shares.

NTR’s Market Performance

NTR’s stock has seen a -0.62% decrease for the week, with a 1.48% rise in the past month and a -8.79% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.57% for Nutrien Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.03% for NTR’s stock, with a -9.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NTR Trading at 1.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares surge +5.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTR fell by -0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.35. In addition, Nutrien Ltd saw -22.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.35 for the present operating margin

+38.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutrien Ltd stands at +20.22. The total capital return value is set at 27.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.75. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 4.15 for asset returns.

Based on Nutrien Ltd (NTR), the company’s capital structure generated 46.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.60. Total debt to assets is 21.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nutrien Ltd (NTR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.