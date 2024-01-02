Nutex Health Inc (NUTX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ: NUTX) has plunged by -5.26 when compared to previous closing price of 0.19, but the company has seen a -2.70% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-12-18 that HOUSTON, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Nutex Health Inc. (“Nutex Health” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NUTX), a physician-led, technology-enabled integrated healthcare delivery system comprised of 22 state-of-the-art micro hospitals in 8 states and primary care-centric, risk-bearing physician networks, today announced that Thomas Vo, M.D., MBA, Founder, Chairman and CEO and Warren Hosseinion, M.D.

Is It Worth Investing in Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ: NUTX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for NUTX is at 0.39. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NUTX is 361.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.33% of that float. The average trading volume for NUTX on January 02, 2024 was 1.10M shares.

NUTX’s Market Performance

NUTX stock saw a decrease of -2.70% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -17.81% and a quarterly a decrease of -11.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.75% for Nutex Health Inc (NUTX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.79% for NUTX’s stock, with a -56.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NUTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NUTX stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for NUTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NUTX in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $3 based on the research report published on February 22, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

NUTX Trading at -14.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.67%, as shares sank -5.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUTX fell by -2.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1906. In addition, Nutex Health Inc saw -90.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NUTX starting from Vo Thomas T., who purchase 275,200 shares at the price of $0.23 back on Nov 20. After this action, Vo Thomas T. now owns 269,822,776 shares of Nutex Health Inc, valued at $62,195 using the latest closing price.

Vo Thomas T., the Chief Executive Officer of Nutex Health Inc, purchase 224,800 shares at $0.23 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Vo Thomas T. is holding 269,547,576 shares at $51,704 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NUTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.09 for the present operating margin

+6.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutex Health Inc stands at -193.70. The total capital return value is set at -1.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -203.58. Equity return is now at value -28.86, with -6.33 for asset returns.

Based on Nutex Health Inc (NUTX), the company’s capital structure generated 278.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.60. Total debt to assets is 61.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 256.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nutex Health Inc (NUTX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.