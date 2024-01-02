Nutanix Inc (NTNX) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Nutanix Inc (NTNX) has gone up by 2.27% for the week, with a 14.75% rise in the past month and a 36.73% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.29% for NTNX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.59% for NTNX’s stock, with a 47.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.32. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nutanix Inc (NTNX) is $51.65, which is $3.96 above the current market price. The public float for NTNX is 241.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NTNX on January 02, 2024 was 2.04M shares.

NTNX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) has increased by 0.10 when compared to last closing price of 47.64. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.27% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-29 that Does Nutanix (NTNX) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTNX stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for NTNX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NTNX in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $54 based on the research report published on November 30, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

NTNX Trading at 15.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares surge +10.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTNX rose by +2.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.27. In addition, Nutanix Inc saw 83.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTNX starting from Wall Tyler, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $47.12 back on Dec 18. After this action, Wall Tyler now owns 37,277 shares of Nutanix Inc, valued at $1,649,274 using the latest closing price.

RAMASWAMI RAJIV, the President and CEO of Nutanix Inc, sale 24,439 shares at $46.05 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that RAMASWAMI RAJIV is holding 333,519 shares at $1,125,308 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.23 for the present operating margin

+82.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutanix Inc stands at -13.66. The total capital return value is set at -29.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nutanix Inc (NTNX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.