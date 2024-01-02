Nu Holdings Ltd’s (NU) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) has gone down by -0.96% for the week, with a 0.01% rise in the past month and a 15.48% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.07% for NU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.63% for NU’s stock, with a simple moving average of 15.05% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU) Right Now?

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 108.84x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.93. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for NU is 2.47B, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NU on January 02, 2024 was 24.95M shares.

NU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU) has dropped by -2.27 compared to previous close of 8.33. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) closed the most recent trading day at $8.33, moving +0.36% from the previous trading session.

NU Trading at -1.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares sank -2.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NU fell by -1.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.27. In addition, Nu Holdings Ltd saw -2.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.27 for the present operating margin

+52.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nu Holdings Ltd stands at -9.76. The total capital return value is set at -6.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.26. Equity return is now at value 6.99, with 1.21 for asset returns.

Based on Nu Holdings Ltd (NU), the company’s capital structure generated 12.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.02. Total debt to assets is 2.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.