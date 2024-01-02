Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) has surged by 8.44 when compared to previous closing price of 4.80, but the company has seen a 2.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-28 that As a critical mass of risk-hungry traders now believe “the coast is clear,” now may be the perfect time to consider which meme stocks to short. What do I mean by “the coast is clear?

Is It Worth Investing in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.52. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for NVAX is 111.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 40.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NVAX on January 02, 2024 was 7.70M shares.

NVAX’s Market Performance

NVAX’s stock has seen a 2.87% increase for the week, with a -5.36% drop in the past month and a -26.59% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.39% for Novavax, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.71% for NVAX stock, with a simple moving average of -28.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVAX stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for NVAX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NVAX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $15 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

NVAX Trading at -11.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.20%, as shares sank -5.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVAX rose by +4.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.28. In addition, Novavax, Inc. saw 8.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVAX starting from Glenn Gregory M, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $6.50 back on Mar 10. After this action, Glenn Gregory M now owns 14,473 shares of Novavax, Inc., valued at $6,500 using the latest closing price.

Glenn Gregory M, the President, R&D of Novavax, Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $7.04 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Glenn Gregory M is holding 13,473 shares at $14,088 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.53 for the present operating margin

+54.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Novavax, Inc. stands at -33.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 8.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.