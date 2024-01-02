Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The public float for NGM is 44.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.60% of that float. On January 02, 2024, the average trading volume of NGM was 481.47K shares.

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NGM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 44.94 compared to its previous closing price of 0.86. However, the company has seen a gain of 41.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.35 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.40. This compares to loss of $0.59 per share a year ago.

NGM’s Market Performance

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM) has experienced a 41.67% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 66.69% rise in the past month, and a 7.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.83% for NGM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 50.20% for NGM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -45.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NGM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NGM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NGM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $6 based on the research report published on May 03, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

NGM Trading at 55.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.20%, as shares surge +72.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGM rose by +51.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8569. In addition, Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc saw 44.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NGM starting from COLUMN GROUP L P, who purchase 5,840 shares at the price of $0.62 back on Nov 16. After this action, COLUMN GROUP L P now owns 949,862 shares of Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $3,627 using the latest closing price.

COLUMN GROUP L P, the Director of Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 5,840 shares at $0.62 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that COLUMN GROUP L P is holding 949,862 shares at $3,627 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-300.45 for the present operating margin

+89.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc stands at -293.98. The total capital return value is set at -54.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.17. Equity return is now at value -66.33, with -57.25 for asset returns.

Based on Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM), the company’s capital structure generated 2.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -8.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.