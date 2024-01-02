Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR): A Technical Analysis

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.78. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR) is $12.00, which is $5.36 above the current market price. The public float for NR is 74.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NR on January 02, 2024 was 927.88K shares.

NR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) has dropped by -0.90 compared to previous close of 6.70. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-18 that THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) (“Newpark” or the “Company”) today announced that it will issue third quarter 2023 results after the U.S. markets close on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. A conference call will be held the following day on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 a.m.

NR’s Market Performance

NR’s stock has fallen by -7.78% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.60% and a quarterly drop of -3.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.38% for Newpark Resources, Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.21% for NR’s stock, with a 20.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NR stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for NR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NR in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $12 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

NR Trading at -5.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares sank -4.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NR fell by -7.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.99. In addition, Newpark Resources, Inc. saw 60.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NR starting from Meer Claudia Michel, who purchase 1,300 shares at the price of $5.57 back on Aug 21. After this action, Meer Claudia Michel now owns 82,930 shares of Newpark Resources, Inc., valued at $7,241 using the latest closing price.

Meer Claudia Michel, the Director of Newpark Resources, Inc., purchase 8,000 shares at $5.27 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Meer Claudia Michel is holding 81,630 shares at $42,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.93 for the present operating margin

+14.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Newpark Resources, Inc. stands at -2.55. The total capital return value is set at 4.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.74. Equity return is now at value 5.74, with 3.36 for asset returns.

Based on Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR), the company’s capital structure generated 32.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.80. Total debt to assets is 19.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.74 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.