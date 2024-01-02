New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NYMT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NASDAQ: NYMT) has decreased by -1.84 when compared to last closing price of 8.69. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.72% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-18 that Ready Capital and New York Mortgage Trust both reduced their dividends, surprising investors. Fixed-to-floating preferred shares are experiencing large rallies as investors anticipate dividend increases. Treasury yields have fallen, leading to higher values for REITs, other stocks, and just about everything.

Is It Worth Investing in New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NASDAQ: NYMT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NYMT is 1.93. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for NYMT is 89.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.72% of that float. On January 02, 2024, NYMT’s average trading volume was 786.84K shares.

NYMT’s Market Performance

The stock of New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NYMT) has seen a -3.72% decrease in the past week, with a -3.72% drop in the past month, and a 0.47% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.51% for NYMT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.27% for NYMT’s stock, with a -8.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NYMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NYMT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NYMT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NYMT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $8.50 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

NYMT Trading at 1.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NYMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares sank -2.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NYMT fell by -3.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.90. In addition, New York Mortgage Trust Inc saw -16.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NYMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.91 for the present operating margin

+29.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for New York Mortgage Trust Inc stands at -70.63. The total capital return value is set at -4.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.53. Equity return is now at value -7.34, with -1.87 for asset returns.

Based on New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NYMT), the company’s capital structure generated 191.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.70. Total debt to assets is 54.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 215.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NYMT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.