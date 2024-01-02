Neurogene Inc (NGNE) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Neurogene Inc (NGNE) has gone up by 31.03% for the week, with a 42.08% rise in the past month and a 22.66% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.71% for NGNE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 34.87% for NGNE’s stock, with a 29.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Neurogene Inc (NASDAQ: NGNE) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for NGNE is at 1.15. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NGNE is 9.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.09% of that float. The average trading volume for NGNE on January 02, 2024 was 10.01K shares.

NGNE) stock’s latest price update

Neurogene Inc (NASDAQ: NGNE)’s stock price has gone rise by 12.81 in comparison to its previous close of 17.18, however, the company has experienced a 31.03% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NGNE Trading at 39.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.09% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.78%, as shares surge +40.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGNE rose by +31.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.65. In addition, Neurogene Inc saw 90.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NGNE

The total capital return value is set at -45.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.36. Equity return is now at value -37.88, with -31.70 for asset returns.

Based on Neurogene Inc (NGNE), the company’s capital structure generated 12.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.34. Total debt to assets is 10.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.92.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Neurogene Inc (NGNE) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.