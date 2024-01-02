Neonode Inc. (NEON) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.10 in comparison to its previous close of 2.08, however, the company has experienced a 11.71% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-01 that STOCKHOLM, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), announced today that it will release the financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, on Thursday November 9, 2023. The Company will host a conference call Thursday November 9, 2023, at 10AM Eastern Time (ET)/4PM Central European Time (CET) featuring remarks by, and Q&A with, Urban Forssell, CEO, and Fredrik Nihlén, CFO.

Is It Worth Investing in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NEON is also noteworthy at 2.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for NEON is 11.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.16% of that float. The average trading volume of NEON on January 02, 2024 was 61.47K shares.

NEON’s Market Performance

NEON stock saw an increase of 11.71% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 86.18% and a quarterly increase of 43.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.14% for Neonode Inc. (NEON). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.03% for NEON’s stock, with a -45.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEON stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for NEON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NEON in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $12 based on the research report published on November 11, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

NEON Trading at 59.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.96%, as shares surge +76.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +76.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEON rose by +11.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.82. In addition, Neonode Inc. saw -58.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NEON

Equity return is now at value -24.72, with -25.13 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Neonode Inc. (NEON) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.