Navigating the Volatility of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (EYPT) Stock

The stock of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) has gone up by 11.16% for the week, with a 267.99% rise in the past month and a 189.24% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.97% for EYPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.32% for EYPT stock, with a simple moving average of 158.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.77.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for EYPT is 30.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.75% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EYPT on January 02, 2024 was 1.34M shares.

EYPT) stock’s latest price update

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT)’s stock price has plunge by -1.91relation to previous closing price of 23.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 11.16% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-20 that WATERTOWN, Mass., Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases, today announced that Jay S. Duker, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. PT/1:30 p.m. ET.

Analysts’ Opinion of EYPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EYPT stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for EYPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EYPT in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $20 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

EYPT Trading at 98.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EYPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.42%, as shares surge +269.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +202.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EYPT rose by +11.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +866.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.89. In addition, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 560.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EYPT starting from Paggiarino Dario A., who sale 1,458 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Dec 13. After this action, Paggiarino Dario A. now owns 25,707 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $29,160 using the latest closing price.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP, the 10% Owner of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 588,235 shares at $17.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Cormorant Asset Management, LP is holding 6,038,235 shares at $9,999,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EYPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-190.65 for the present operating margin

+74.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -246.97. The total capital return value is set at -43.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.69. Equity return is now at value -102.73, with -52.64 for asset returns.

Based on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT), the company’s capital structure generated 48.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.48. Total debt to assets is 25.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.