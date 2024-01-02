MPLX LP (MPLX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MPLX is 1.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MPLX is $40.77, which is $4.05 above the current price. The public float for MPLX is 339.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MPLX on January 02, 2024 was 1.86M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

MPLX) stock’s latest price update

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX)’s stock price has soared by 0.85 in relation to previous closing price of 36.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-29 that Enterprise Products Partners and MPLX are midstream MLPs with safe and growing high-yield distributions. Both have impressive track records of growing their payouts and delivering value to unitholders. We compare them side-by-side and explain why we think only one of these is a Buy right now.

MPLX’s Market Performance

MPLX’s stock has risen by 0.85% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.41% and a quarterly rise of 3.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.87% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.02% for MPLX LP The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.28% for MPLX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPLX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MPLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MPLX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $40 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MPLX Trading at 1.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.87%, as shares surge +0.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPLX rose by +0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.27. In addition, MPLX LP saw 11.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MPLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.52 for the present operating margin

+43.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for MPLX LP stands at +35.41. The total capital return value is set at 13.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.36. Equity return is now at value 27.26, with 10.04 for asset returns.

Based on MPLX LP (MPLX), the company’s capital structure generated 152.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.46. Total debt to assets is 56.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 164.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MPLX LP (MPLX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.