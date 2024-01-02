Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MNPR)’s stock price has dropped by -10.21 in relation to previous closing price of 0.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -15.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-05-29 that After losing some value lately, a hammer chart pattern has been formed for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR), indicating that the stock has found support. This, combined with an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions, could lead to a trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MNPR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MNPR is also noteworthy at 0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MNPR is 6.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.08% of that float. The average trading volume of MNPR on January 02, 2024 was 1.07M shares.

MNPR’s Market Performance

The stock of Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR) has seen a -15.79% decrease in the past week, with a 11.69% rise in the past month, and a -45.12% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.50% for MNPR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.38% for MNPR’s stock, with a -58.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNPR stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for MNPR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MNPR in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $49 based on the research report published on January 28, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

MNPR Trading at -10.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.17%, as shares surge +17.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNPR fell by -15.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3585. In addition, Monopar Therapeutics Inc saw -85.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MNPR

The total capital return value is set at -72.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -72.42. Equity return is now at value -99.21, with -82.34 for asset returns.

Based on Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.56. Total debt to assets is 0.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.08.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.21.

Conclusion

In summary, Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.