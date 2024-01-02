Moderna Inc (MRNA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.65. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Moderna Inc (MRNA) by analysts is $126.72, which is $13.66 above the current market price. The public float for MRNA is 331.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.60% of that float. On January 02, 2024, the average trading volume of MRNA was 4.76M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

MRNA) stock’s latest price update

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA)’s stock price has soared by 13.69 in relation to previous closing price of 99.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 19.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Reuters reported 2024-01-02 that Moderna shares rose more than 11% on Tuesday after the vaccine maker’s CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a shareholder letter that the company expects its sales to grow in 2025.

MRNA’s Market Performance

Moderna Inc (MRNA) has seen a 19.15% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 45.51% gain in the past month and a 9.44% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.26% for MRNA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 30.52% for MRNA’s stock, with a 0.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MRNA Trading at 41.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares surge +41.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRNA rose by +19.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.28. In addition, Moderna Inc saw 13.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRNA starting from Hoge Stephen, who sale 45,000 shares at the price of $100.01 back on Dec 27. After this action, Hoge Stephen now owns 1,531,063 shares of Moderna Inc, valued at $4,500,450 using the latest closing price.

Klinger Shannon Thyme, the Chief Legal Officer of Moderna Inc, sale 563 shares at $79.09 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Klinger Shannon Thyme is holding 7,912 shares at $44,525 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.49 for the present operating margin

+69.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Moderna Inc stands at +43.76. The total capital return value is set at 52.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 47.81. Equity return is now at value -22.04, with -15.23 for asset returns.

Based on Moderna Inc (MRNA), the company’s capital structure generated 6.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.90. Total debt to assets is 4.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.73.

Conclusion

To sum up, Moderna Inc (MRNA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.