Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Mister Car Wash Inc (NYSE: MCW) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.58 in relation to its previous close of 8.59. However, the company has experienced a 0.23% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that Investors looking for stocks in the Consumer Services – Miscellaneous sector might want to consider either Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) or Mister Car Wash (MCW). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

Is It Worth Investing in Mister Car Wash Inc (NYSE: MCW) Right Now?

Mister Car Wash Inc (NYSE: MCW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.71. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for MCW is 90.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MCW on January 02, 2024 was 1.65M shares.

MCW’s Market Performance

The stock of Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW) has seen a 0.23% increase in the past week, with a 16.60% rise in the past month, and a 56.81% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.43% for MCW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.54% for MCW’s stock, with a 11.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCW stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for MCW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MCW in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $10 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MCW Trading at 22.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares surge +18.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCW rose by +0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.18. In addition, Mister Car Wash Inc saw -6.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCW starting from Matheny Joseph Duane, who sale 11,319 shares at the price of $8.07 back on Dec 14. After this action, Matheny Joseph Duane now owns 75,515 shares of Mister Car Wash Inc, valued at $91,344 using the latest closing price.

Matheny Joseph Duane, the Chief Innovation Officer of Mister Car Wash Inc, sale 86,309 shares at $8.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Matheny Joseph Duane is holding 75,515 shares at $690,472 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.38 for the present operating margin

+57.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mister Car Wash Inc stands at +12.88. The total capital return value is set at 7.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.75. Equity return is now at value 10.25, with 3.11 for asset returns.

Based on Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW), the company’s capital structure generated 213.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.11. Total debt to assets is 57.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 208.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.